Casinos look for emergency financial help

The tricky question of what industries get bailed out is already front and center even before the coronavirus outbreak has peaked.

Casinos have joined the airline industry in asking Congress for emergency financial help due to the devastating financial impact from closings amid the coronavirus outbreak.

