Sports: Euros off, Kentucky Derby next?

The European soccer championship scheduled to take place across the continent in June and July has been pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The soccer tournament is typically a high-profile event for Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) through team kit sponsorships and cleats. The championship game is usually one of the most watched sporting events of the year.

The sports world has lost just about everything this spring, but the Kentucky Derby is still hanging on by a thread. Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is due to make a statement later today on the run for the roses.