Trump to seek $850B economic stimulus package - WaPo

President Trump is asking Congress to approve an ~$850B economic stimulus package to blunt the economic damage caused by the coronavirus, the Washington Post reports, citing four officials familiar with the planning.

The package will be mostly focused on flooding the economy with cash through a payroll tax cut or other mechanism, two of the officials said with some $50B directed to help the airline industry specifically.

The $850B stimulus plan comes on top of a $100B package to provide paid sick leave for affected workers, though the details of that legislation remain changeable as it moves through Congress.

Mnuchin, who is expected to present the plan to Senate Republicans later today, would like to see it pass the Senate by the end of the week, he told senators Monday evening.

Whether the House agrees to a payroll tax cut is uncertain, as Democrats have complained that a payroll tax cut wouldn't directly benefit people who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus.