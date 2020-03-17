HEXO down 25% after delaying Q2 2020 filings

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) has delayed filing of its interim financial statements for the three and six-month periods ended January 31, 2020.

The delay has arisen due to certain exceptional circumstances, including significant impairment loss in Q2 2020.

The Company has also required additional time to finalize the Q2 2020 filings in order to incorporate certain disclosures being made in the amended MD&A.

HEXO has established a blackout on trading by directors, officers and other insiders of the Company, and the blackout will continue until the Q2 filings have been filed.