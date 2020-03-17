Anthem announces additional measures against COVID-19

Aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, health insurer Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) announces additional updates and resources for members:

Work underway to accelerate the availability of a Coronavirus Assessment on the Sydney Care mobile app that members can download at no cost. They will be able to connect to a board-certified doctor via text or secure two-way video to discuss care options. Sydney Care can be downloaded now. The Coronavirus Assessment feature should be available this week.

Co-pays continue to be waived for COVID-19 tests and will be extended to in-network visits to healthcare providers, including emergency departments.

Early prescription refill limits relaxed for members who want to receive a 30-day supply of most maintenance meds, where permissible. Members encouraged to talk to their doctors to change to a 90-day supply if they have the option in their coverage and it is appropriate.

For 90 days, member costs for telehealth visits waived.