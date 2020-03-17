Hess cuts 2020 capex budget by 27%, unveils $1B term loan agreement

Hess (NYSE:HES) announces a revised $2.2B capital and exploratory budget for 2020, an $800M reduction from its previous $3B budget, and says it entered into a new $1B three-year term loan agreement with JPMorgan Chase.

Hess says it will shifting to a one rig program in the Bakken from six currently, to be completed by the end of May, and will defer most discretionary exploration and offshore drilling activities, excluding Guyana.

FY 2020 net production is now forecast at 325K-330K boe/day, excluding Libya, vs. previous guidance of 330K-335K.

Hess says ~80% of its oil production for 2020 is hedged by put options, with 130K bbl/day at $55/bbl WTI put options and 20K bbl/day at $60 Brent put options.

The company also says it entered 2020 with more than $1.5B in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet and has a $3.5B undrawn revolving credit facility and no material debt maturities until 2027.

The move comes after the CEO, in an interview last week, intimated that a cut to CAPEX was in the offing