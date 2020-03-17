Avivagen to launch OxC-Beta for COVID-19

Avivagen (OTCPK:CHEXF) is accelerating its plans for commercial launch of its OxC-Beta product as a supplement for human use in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OxC-beta is a patent protected product that first launched in livestock applications to help remove antibiotics as growth promoters from the food chain..

Specific examples of work studying OxC-beta that suggest it could be helpful in COVID-19 or other conditions.

In order to accelerate the product launch, Avivagen has hired Bloom Burton & Co.’s strategic consultancy group in order to optimize the launch of the product into the US market.