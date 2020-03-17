B. Riley seeks to acquire SPOK Holdings for $12 per share

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) proposes to acquire SPOK Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) for $12 per share in cash, or a 39% premium to SPOK's closing price of $8.66 on Monday.

SPOK shares, though, have declined 16% in the past week.

B. Riley currently holds ~500K of SPOK shares, or 2.6% of its total shares outstanding.

Says it would require "only limited due diligence" to come to definitive acquisition agreement.

Would be willing to allow a go-shop period.

B. Riley describes SPOK as an undersized holding company with the costs and infrastructure of a much larger company servicing two different business units.

B. Riley sees the proposed deal as a "perfect strategic fit" to "harness and utilize the cash flow generated by the paging business, and investment and duration needed to maximize the value of software."