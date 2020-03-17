Oppenheimer says take shelter in Walmart

Oppenheimer is out with an upgrade on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) as it points to the retail giant's outperformance during U.S. recessions (2001 WMT +1% vs. -38% S&P 500, 2008-2009 +10% vs. -8% S&P 500)

"We view a slightly more accommodative valuation coupled with the potential for still attractive relative financial delivery to drive outperformance from here. As we look forward, we believe the company is well positioned to still deliver on financial targets, and shares could benefit from money flows shorter-term as investors likely continue to seek safety in a more uncertain global economic backdrop."

Obviously, Walmart's comparable sales will look pretty good for March amid the stockpiling trend. Oppenheimer thinks U.S. stimulus and a consumers trading down also sets up well for Walmart comps in the near future.

Walmart falls just behind Costco and Dollar General as Oppenheimer's top picks in the retail sector.

Walmart is raised to an Outperform rating and tagged with a price target of $125.