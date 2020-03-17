Weakness in ad revenue priced into NYT's stock, but what about faster subscription growth?

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) submitted an SEC filing on March 2nd reporting weakness in its advertising revenue due to the coronavirus. The filing stated: "Like many companies, in recent weeks we have begun to see some economic impact from the coronavirus. Unlike many news publishers, our business is heavily skewed towards subscriptions rather than advertising. We’ve seen no adverse impact on subscription growth, or on the expected rise in subscription revenue, which remains strong and consistent with the guidance we gave in our most recent earnings call. However, we are seeing a slowdown in international and domestic advertising bookings, which we associate with uncertainty and anxiety about the virus. We therefore now expect total advertising revenues to decline in the mid-teens in the current quarter, with digital advertising revenues expected to decline 10%. We remain broadly in line with all the other guidance numbers we gave in the call in early February."

However, while the company stated that subscription revenue "remains strong and consistent with the guidance we gave in our most recent earnings call", NYT might be understating the strength of its subscription business.

The Atlantic reports that "Even after un-paywalling coverage, publications are seeing a marked boost in readership and subscriptions. Poynter reported that subscriptions at The Seattle Times have set new records, even though coverage is free, and that readership is "way up." Coronavirus coverage at Tampa Bay Times made up about half of the stories leading people to subscribe. Publishers are also counting on the longer-term impact, particularly with regards to building brand affinity. As Poynter’s Rick Edmonds put it, "If potential subscribers like what they see, they may be more inclined to sign up when the wall returns.""

This suggests that NYT's stock might reflect the current and expected weakness in its advertising revenue, but not the coronavirus-driven increase in subscriptions.

The revenue impact of growth in the number of subscribers would be amplified by the NYT's recent price increase. See: The NY Times raises prices, and what to do about it.