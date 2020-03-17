AU, BUD among premarket losers

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) -50% on hiccup with Viaskin Peanut.
GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) -41% after disclosing lack of sufficient cash to pay notes, loan when due.
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -23%.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) -13% on Q4 earnings.
Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) -11%.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) -11%.
Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) -10%.
Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) -7%.
Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) -7%.
QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) -6%.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) -6%.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) -6%.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) -6%.
Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) -6%.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) -5% with 6M-share block reportedly on offer.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS) -5%.
InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) -5%.
