Pluristem up 13% premarket on use of PLX cells to treat COVID-19

The Israeli Ministry of Health has approved a request from Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) to seek a regulatory nod to use its PLX cell therapy to treat COVID-19 on a per-patient compassionate use basis in Israel.

The company is proposing to use PLX to treat severe pneumonia associated with COVID-19 and preventing the deterioration to acute respiratory distress syndrome and sepsis.

Results from animal studies showed a therapeutic benefit from PLX in pulmonary hypertension, lung fibrosis, acute kidney injury and gastrointestinal injury, all potential complications from SARS-CoV-2 infection.

It has not yet submitted a request for a specific patient.