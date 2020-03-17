CNX Midstream to re-evaluate capital allocation

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) says it is re-evaluating its current capital allocation opportunities in response to the current uncertainties.

CNXM says it is in an "advantageous position" to pursue one or more of the following: debt retirement of its revolving credit facility or bonds, buying back securities, accretive investment or divestment opportunities and/or examination of its existing distribution target.

The company says it is well prepared for the current market environment as its assets are projected to generate "significant" free cash flow in 2020 and 2021.