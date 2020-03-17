Sonos releasing new OS, app

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) will launch the Sonos S2 operating system in June.

The new OS will support the current-gen Sonos products and next-gen products and experiences.

The existing Sonos app will be renamed as Sonos S1 Controller and will continue to exist to support legacy products.

Earlier this year, Sonos walked back plans to cut support for legacy products after a customer backlash. The company said it was working on a way to "split your system" so that modern and legacy products could function independently.