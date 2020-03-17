Cineplex closes theaters, updates on Cineworld deal

Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) has closed its network of theaters and venues across Canada, through at least April 2.

That's part of a new string of recent closures by movie chains, including top U.S. chains: Regal shut down its theaters in response to the coronavirus outbreak, and AMC has followed suit.

Cineplex is Canada's largest movie-theater chain, and North America's fifth largest.

It's also updating on its buyout by Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY), owner of No. 2 chain Regal. Cineplex is required to satisfy a debt condition in the transaction by holding no more than $725M outstanding under its credit agreement at closing.

The company is reducing expenses in an amount necessary to support business and satisfy that debt condition, though prolonged closures could affect business such that it would impact the ability to do so.

The period for review of the transaction has been extended through the end of March, and may be extended again before the June 30 "outside date."