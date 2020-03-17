TerraForm Power +22% despite Q4 earnings below expectations

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) +22.3% after the company announces 2019 cash available for distribution increases 37% Y/Y to $173M, with adjusted EBITDA up 26% to $744M

Though posts net loss of $149M in 2019 compared to income of $12M, primarily due to higher allocation of losses to non-controlling interests related to the reduction in U.S. corporate tax rates.

Executed value-adding acquisitions totaling 480 MW, as well as received all permits and a non-materiality determination from the New York Independent System Operator required for two repowering projects totalling 160 MW; continues to target a commercial operation date in 2021

Signed project-level Long Term Service Agreements (“LTSA”), transitioned 15 out of 16 wind farms in North America to GE who are providing O&M services.

Declared Q1 2020 distribution of $0.2014 per share

Previously: TerraForm Power EPS misses by $0.26, misses on revenue (March 17)