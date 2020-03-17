AmEx Q1 guidance trails estimate as spending slows

American Express (NYSE:AXP) observes that spending slowed in the last few days of February and accelerated into March, it said in its investor update call.

AmEx now sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.90-$2.10, excluding reserve builds; compares with consensus of $2.14; for Q1 2019, the company had reported adjusted EPS of $2.01.

Due to the continuing uncertainty surrounding the duration, magnitude, and geographic reach of Covid-19, AmEx isn't able to forecast financial results beyond Q1.

“American Express has a long runway to deliver strong, long-term performance, driven by our differentiated business model and our focus on our strategic imperatives,” said Chairman and CEO Stephen J. Squeri. “We will continue our strategy of investing in share, scale and relevance, and we are focused on running the company for the long term.”