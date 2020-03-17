WWE cancels live WrestleMania; Guggenheim trims target

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE -0.3% ) has canceled the public events around its flagship WrestleMania in the area of Tampa Bay. Fla., in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company will live-stream the event on April 5 on its WWE Network and pay-per-view. But it will take place from a closed set at the company's Orlando training facility, with only essential personnel and no fans.

That move has led Guggenheim to cut its price target, to $60 from $65 (still 98% upside from current). It cut its OIBDA forecast for Q1 and the full year, assuming that live audiences won't return until June, crimping ticket revenue and merchandise sales.

Analyst Curry Baker expects TV partners will still get their regular content and could draw high ratings, but WWE's other catalysts have probably been pushed back further.