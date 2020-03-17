Fossil to temporarily close stores in North America and Europe, withdraws guidance

Due to heightened uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) is withdrawing its Q1 and FY20 financial guidance issued on Feb. 26, 2020.

In addition, FOSL is closing all stores in North America as well as a substantial number of stores in Europe based on local government guidelines, through March 28th.

FOSL will continue to pay store teams throughout that time period.

FOSL says that "Its Asia Pacific stores are currently operating" and "online stores will remain open and available".

FOSL expect to provide a further update during our first quarter 2020 earnings conference call.