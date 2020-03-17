Stocks attempt to rebound from Dow's third-worst day ever

Stocks open with modest gains, a day after suffering the worst losses since 1987; Dow +0.4% , S&P 500 +1.2% and Nasdaq +0.9% .

Of course, there's no telling what the market might do in the current atmosphere of disintegrating confidence, struggling credit markets and businesses closing or limiting their operations in the wake of the coronavirus.

Throughout this selling wave, investors have used each rally in the market as an opportunity to unload shares.

The Trump administration reportedly will ask Congress to approve an $850B economic stimulus package, but investor reaction so far has been muted.

Also, the Fed reportedly is set to reinstate its commercial paper funding facility.

European bourses edge lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.6% , Germany's DAX -0.4% and France's CAC -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.3% .

In the U.S., 10 of the 11 S&P sectors show gains, led by the defensive-oriented utilities ( +3.4% ) and real estate ( +2% ) groups, while the energy sector ( -0.2% ) lags.

U.S. Treasurys trade mixed, with the two-year yield down a basis point to 0.36% but the 10-year yield up 7 bps to 0.79%; U.S. Dollar Index +1.3% to 99.36.