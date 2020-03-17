McEwen Mining posts 2019 loss but spending on projects, exploration

McEwen Mining (MUX -6.3% ) posts a net loss during 2019 but also said much of this was the result of spending on advanced projects and exploration; the company says that it invested $47.3M on advanced projects and exploration in 2019, which contributed to consolidated net loss of $59.7M.

2019 production was down marginally by 0.7% Y/Y to 174,420 GEO; Q4 production rose 16% to 46,295 GEOs.

Q4 net loss widened to $25.1M

The company said it performed 132 miles of drilling in 2019, with ~90% completed at the Black Fox Complex and the rest at Gold Bar.

McEwen's three 100% owned mines generated a cash gross profit of $33.7M in 2019, with a gross profit of $9M

