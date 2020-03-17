Senior living firms buckle under pressure from COVID-19

Assisted living facility and nursing home operators and related REITs have been hit particularly hard during the broad market's COVID-19-related swoon. Investors, rightfully so, perceive substantial risk to companies' operations if COVID-19 strikes any of their locations, considering the heightened susceptibility of its elderly residents. An outbreak could be fatal to many and would virtually shut down new resident sign-ups.

Selected tickers: Brookdale Senior Living (BKD -4.2% ) (down 75% since mid-February), Ventas (VTR -7.2% ) (down 63% in about the same timeframe), Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF -1.7% ) (down 42% ), Capital Senior Living (CSU +4.3% ) (down 76% ), Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA +1.1% ) (down 67% ), Welltower (WELL -3.7% ) (down 59% ).