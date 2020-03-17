American Eagle and Aerie stores to temporarily close stores across United States and Canada, withdraws guidance

American Eagle (AEO -2.7% ) management expects store closures (effective EOD Mar. 17th) and the impact of COVID-19 to have a material adverse impact on financial results.

In addition, AEO is withdrawing the Q120 guidance issued on March 4, 2020.

Online shopping via ae.com, aerie.com and through the AE/Aerie app will continue to operate as normal.

AEO ended fiscal 2019 with $417M in cash and short-term investments and no debt and has recently drawn $330M on its revolving credit facility to further bolster near-term liquidity.

