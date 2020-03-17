Credit Suisse highlights Netflix spikes in virus hot spots

Credit Suisse sees a potentially good harbinger for Netflix (NFLX -2.7% ) international demand, as the company's downloads are spiking in regions hit hard by the coronavirus.

Netflix has seen sharp growth in Hong Kong and South Korea, indicating "first-time app downloads inflected positively starting in January and continued into March." That's not likely driven by content releases, analyst Douglas Mitchelson writes.

Lack of fresh content will become an issue over time, of course, as companies suspend production; but that may be a bigger issue for Netflix's competition, he says.

And SensorTower data that Bloomberg points to show 57% jumps in first-time downloads in Italy this week, and a 34% jump in Spain.