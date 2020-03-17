51job +8.2% post Q4 results

51job (JOBS +8.2% ) reports marginal Q4 revenue growth of 1.2% Y/Y to RMB1.14B.

Online recruitment services revenues decreased 5% Y/Y.

Other human resource related revenues increased 10% Y/Y.

Average revenue/unique employer increased 9.3% Y/Y.

Gross margin declined 280 bps to 66.7% and operating margin declined 32 bps to 34.8%.

Income from operations decreased 7.1% Y/Y to RMB395.3M.

Cash and short-term investments totaled RMB9.94B.

Q1 2020 Outlook: Total revenues of RMB725-775M; Adj. EPS of RMB1.70-2.20; total share-based compensation expense of RMB36-38M.

“For Although the impact of the coronavirus outbreak has led to a disruptive start to 2020 and significantly affected current visibility, our solid business fundamentals and ample financial resources will enable us to navigate through this challenging period." said Rick Yan, President and CEO.

