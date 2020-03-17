Sasol to seek cash in $2B rights issue; plans cost cutting measures

Sasol (SSL -22.4% ) unveils plans to raise $6B by the end of its 2021 financial year, including a share sale of as much as $2B, and says it expects to save $1B through cost cutting measures and working capital optimization.

The company needs to raise cash to meet debt obligations after its stock price has collapsed due to cost overruns at its Lake Charles chemicals project in Louisiana and the plunge in oil prices.

Over the next two years, the company also plans a cash conservation program and hedging to address low oil prices, an accelerated and expanded asset sale program and potential for partnering options at Lake Charles.

Sasol says it has entered into a standby underwriting agreement with BofA, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan for the rights issue.

Sasol says it has available liquidity of ~$2.5B "with no significant debt maturities before May 2021 and it therefore believes it is positioned to withstand recent market volatility in the short term."