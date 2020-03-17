Viemed Health updates on Coronavirus; shares edge higher

In the homecare post-acute respiratory care business, Viemed (NASDAQ:VMD) would seem to be well-positioned, but has gotten hammered alongside most everything else over the past few weeks.
CEO Casey Hoyt: "We have modified our procedures to immediately focus on the health and safety of our employees and existing patient base ... We remain in position to safely treat the growing patient base with our significant ventilator fleet and our remote patient monitoring capabilities."
Shares jumped as high as $3.40 earlier, but have pulled back to $2.87 at pixel time, up 5.5% on the session.