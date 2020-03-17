Amazon suspends non-essential shipments to warehouses - report

Amazon.com (AMZN +3.7% ) is suspending non-essential shipments to its warehouses, Business Insider reports.

It points to a memo sent to sellers saying that shipments other than medical supplies and household staples are being put off to April 5, in order to manage workload.

"As COVID-19 has spread, we've recently seen an increase in people shopping online," according to the memo Seeking Alpha has seen. "So in the short term, we are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies, and other important products coming into Amazon fulfillment centers so we can more quickly receive, restock, and deliver these products to customers."