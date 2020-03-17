Could coronavirus derail VW's Navistar purchase?

Although Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) still wants to buy Navistar (NAV -6.3% ), the coronavirus crisis will require the automaker to conserve cash as it closes plants and cuts back on production.

"The current liquidity outlook does not take into account a Navistar takeover," VW CFO Frank Witter declared.

"We have not pulled the deal, we still believe it is a good idea, but we will watch like hawks the liquidity situation and the prioritization of all activities we are contemplating," added CEO Herbert Diess.