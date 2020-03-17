Airlines fall with no easy answers ahead

Airline stocks are underperforming the broad stock market despite the reassurances from the Trump Administration on a relief package of some sorts.

While President Trump pointed out that it's not the fault of airlines that travel industry has cratered, it's also a sentiment applicable broadly across the lodging, hospitality, online booking agency, car rental and many other travel sub-sectors as well. The debate over the relief package will also factor in how mom-and-pop shops can be supported at the same time taxpayer money is funneled into an industry heavy with investments by Warren Buffett. Then there is also the unanswerable question of how long the coronavirus outbreak will last?