Morgan Stanley, Goldman say the global recession is here

Economists at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs join the chorus of other Wall Street prognosticators to declare that Covid-19 has pushed the global economy into recession.

A global recession is now the base case, say Morgan Stanley economists led by Chetan Ahya; they see growth falling to 0.9% this year. The Goldman Sachs team, led by Jan Hatzius, sees growth weakening to 1.25%.

Both groups expect the global economy to rebound in H2.

The recession wouldn't be as steep as the 0.8% contraction of 2009, according to the International Monetary Fund's measure, but would be worse than the 2001 and early 1990s recessions.

The projections put more pressure on policy makers to take measures to limit the health emergency and then inject enough stimulus so demand increases once the virus is under control.

“While the policy response will provide downside protection, the underlying damage from both Covid-19’s impact and tighter financial conditions will deliver a material shock to the global economy,” Morgan Stanley’s economists said.

But there's still a lot of uncertainty as to how long the spread of the virus will take and its economic consequences as factories, stores, restaurants and schools close. Other risks include slow government response and a freezing up of markets and credit.