Abeona commences late-stage study of lead candidate in skin blistering disorder

The first participant has been treated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, VIITAL, evaluating Abeona Therapeutics' (ABEO +1% ) gene-corrected cell therapy EB-101 in patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), a rare inherited connective tissue disorder characterized by fragile skin that blisters easily.

The primary endpoint of the 15-subject study is wound healing 12 weeks post-treatment defined as the proportion of RDEB wound sites with at least 50% healing from baseline versus untreated wounds on the same patient.

The trial's estimated primary completion date is September.