Vale cuts activity at Voisey's Bay copper mine due to coronavirus

Vale (VALE +2.9% ) says it is reducing activity and production at its Voisey's Bay copper mine in Canada as a precaution to protect nearby indigenous communities from coronavirus.

The mine will be placed in care and maintenance for four weeks, Vale says, saying no employee has tested positive for coronavirus and that the measure is due to high exposure to travel in the remote area.

Vale says the Long Harbor processing plant remains in operation, and nickel and cobalt production should not be affected, but copper production at Voisey's Bay - which produced 25K metric tons of copper concentrate in 2019 - will be reduced in proportion to the mine's downtime.