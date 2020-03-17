Everyone-must-eat rally takes hold

Grocery store stocks are racing higher as traffic accelerates with the number of coronavirus cases growing and dining out no longer an option in some parts of the country.

Gainers include Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM +19.3% ), Village Super Market (VLGEA +10.1% ), Natural Grocer (NGVC +9.7% ), Casey's General Stores (CASY +8.2% ), Weis Markets (WMK +7.1% ), Ingles Markets (IMKTA +7.1% ), Kroger (KR +8.9% ) and Grocery Outlet Holdings (GO +6% ).

Target (TGT +7.2% ), Walmart (WMT +8.6% ) and Costco (COST +5.4% ) are also notably higher off the same anxiety-driven burst of sales.

Amazon (AMZN +4.6% ) is also rallying through its exposure to the grocery sales via Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh.