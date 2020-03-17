U.S. bank regulator considers move to free up bank liquidity - CNBC

Federal regulators are looking at easing liquidity rules on the nation's banks to help lessen the pressure on them caused by the coronavirus pandemic, CNBC reports, citing unnamed sources.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which regulates banks and federal savings associations, is considering relaxing 2013 rules over leverage lending.

The move could remove some restrictions on banks to provide loans to companies that are viewed as risky, potentially freeing up cash for companies in the energy sector that have been hit hard by reduced demand due to the coronavirus and and an oil price war waged by Saudia Arabia and Russia.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) edges up 0.1% in midmorning trading in New York, after falling 14% on Monday.

Some banks are in the green today — by name, Bank of America (BAC +0.9% ), Wells Fargo (WFC +2.3% ).

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG