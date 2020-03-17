Analysts trim Disney targets with recession looming

Bernstein has cut its price target on Disney (DIS -1.9% ) to a Street low of $100, pointing to the unpredictability of its businesses in sporting events, theme parks and movie theaters in virus times.

Ouch: "For investors searching for ‘high quality’ stocks at a reduced price, Disney is always on the list,” but if "high quality" means "'best business model for the next 10-plus years,' Disney probably doesn’t have that (yet), nor the predictability/stability that comes with it," analyst Todd Juenger says.

Bernstein's $100 target implies just 7% upside.

MoffettNathanson has slashed its fiscal 2020 EPS estimate for the company by 40%, and cut its fiscal 2021 estimate by 29%.

It's sticking with a Buy rating, but at a lower price target ($120) as it sees the combo of the outbreak and an ensuing recession causing "unprecedented pain."

Overall, sell-side analysts are Bullish on Disney, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.