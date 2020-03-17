Antofagasta 2019 production hits record levels, says operations not yet affected by coronavirus

2019 Copper production from Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF +11.38% ) hit a new record of 770,000 tonnes, and revenue came in at $4.97B, up 4.9%, reflecting higher copper & gold sales, partially offset by lower realized copper price.

Also, the company reported a smaller than expected 2019 dividend cut and slashed net debt.

Net debt fell to $563M, down 5.5%, and the final dividend was set at $0.234 per share.

The company says that a stronger balance sheet and low cash costs resulted in EBITDA increase by 9.5% to $2.4B.

Antofagasta plans to trim capex in the range of $1.3B - $1.5B vs. $1.5B previously announced, as coronavirus hits global economy

Reaffirmed 2020 production target at a range of 725,000-755,000 tonnes.

Previously: Antofagasta reports FY results (March 17)