Newmont, Anglo American scale down Peruvian projects due to quarantine

Newmont (NEM +11.5% ) says it will ramp down operations at its Yanacocha gold mine in Peru, after the government imposed a 15-day national quarantine to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Newmont says Yanacocha has been operating normally YTD, but the uncertain duration of the coronavirus-related restrictions means the company is unable to determine the ultimate impact on production and costs for 2020.

Yanacocha, a joint venture between Newmont, Minas Buenaventura (BVN +6.6% ) and the International Finance Corporation, represents ~3% of Newmont's 2020 attributable gold production outlook.

Also, Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) says it is slowing down work and has withdrawn most of its employees at its Quellaveco copper project in Peru to comply with the government quarantine.

Freeport-McMoMoran (NYSE:FCX) also issued an update on its Cerro Verde mine, which has now shifted to a "care and maintenance" status for 15 days in response to the Peruvian Government's Supreme Decree

