Newmont, Freeport, Anglo scale down Peruvian projects due to quarantine

Newmont (NEM +11.5% ) says it will ramp down operations at its Yanacocha gold mine in Peru, after the government imposed a 15-day national quarantine to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Newmont says Yanacocha has been operating normally YTD, but the uncertain duration of the coronavirus-related restrictions means the company is unable to determine the ultimate impact on production and costs for 2020.

Yanacocha, a joint venture between Newmont, Minas Buenaventura (BVN +6.6% ) and the International Finance Corporation, represents ~3% of Newmont's 2020 attributable gold production outlook.

Freeport McMoRan (FCX -0.2% ) says it is temporarily placing its 53%-owned Cerro Verde copper facility in Peru to care and maintenance for 15 days to comply with the Peruvian Government's Supreme Decree

Cerro Verde produced 1B lbs. of copper concentrate and 29M lbs. of molybdenum in 2019.

Also, Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) says it is slowing down work and has withdrawn most of its employees at its Quellaveco copper project.

