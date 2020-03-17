Health Catalyst up 4% on COVID-19 offerings

Healthcare data analytics provider Health Catalyst (HCAT +4.4% ) is up, albeit on below-average volume, on the heels of its announcement of three COVID-19 solutions for its U.S. clients. The company says it will provide the related technology at no incremental cost for the remainder of this year.

Patient & Staff Tracker: a tailored module of the Patient Flow Analytics Accelerator that provides the ability to track the movements of COVID-19-positive patients within the healthcare setting and which staff members have interacted with these patients (helps testing, quarantine and decontamination efforts).

Public Health Surveillance: a tailored module of the Patient Safety Monitor Application Suite that identifies unusual patterns of symptoms and clinical tests that may represent illness, enabling earlier intervention.

Staff Augmentation Support: enhanced customer support services by company team members in response to increased demands on health system clients due to COVID-19. The company will offer the services at a discounted rate for the remainder of 2020.