Vail Resorts to close North American Resorts for the 2019-20 ski season

Vail Resorts (MTN -0.3% ) to close all North American resorts and retail stores will remain closed for the 2019-20 winter ski season due to coronavirus.

The Company will consider reopening Breckenridge, Heavenly and Whistler Blackcomb dependent on the situation with COVID-19 and weather conditions.

Additionally, the Company's owned and operated lodging properties will close on Friday, March 20.

Epic Mountain Express, the Company's Colorado transportation service, will run through March 18.

Previously: Colorado governor orders closing of all ski resorts (March 15)