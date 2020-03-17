FDA finalizes beefed-up warnings on cigarette packaging and ads

In a final ruling issued today, the FDA is requiring more prominent and more informative warnings on cigarette packaging and cigarette advertisements effective June 18, 2021.

The new health warnings must occupy the top 50% of the area on the front and rear panels of cigarette packs and at least 20% of the area at the top of ads. Once implemented, the new warnings must be randomly and equally displayed and distributed on cigarette packaging and rotated quarterly in ads.

There will be 11 specific warnings, each with an accompanying photo-realistic image depicting the negative health consequences of smoking.