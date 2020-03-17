InnerWorkings slides 15.7% post Q4 results

InnerWorkings (INWK -15.7% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 8.5% Y/Y to 319.1M.

Gross margin declined 64 bps to 19.5% for the period.

SG&A expense rate fell 554 bps to 15.6%.

Adj. EBITDA was $15.5M, compared to $(0.2)M Y/Y.

Operating margin increased 1,076 bps to 1.13%.

Inventories -37.2% Y/Y to $34.98M.

Additional work from new and existing clients awarded in 2019 amounts to ~$159M of annual revenue at full run-rate, a new annual record.

2020 Guidance: Gross revenue: $1.15-1.175B (+1% to +3%); Adj. EBITDA: $54M to $58M (+8M to12M).

“The tremendous progress we made in 2019 is a demonstration of our ability to successfully execute our plans to significantly improve the business.” said CEO Rich Stoddart.

