Ecopetrol to cut $1.2B from 2020 planned capex

Ecopetrol (EC -4% ) says it is cutting planned spending for 2020 by ~$1.2B to $3.3B-$4.3B, a 31% reduction at the midpoint, due to external shocks such as the escalating supply of oil and the spread of COVID-19.

Ecopetrol also will cut costs by 2T pesos (~$488M) through austerity measures that prioritize operating activities, and will restrict travel, sponsorship and participating in events.

The company plans to pay all dividends to minority shareholders on April 23 but will pay just 14% of dividends to the majority holder, then pay the rest of the dividends to the majority holder in H2 of the year.

Ecopetrol maintains its full-year production outlook of 745K-760K boe/day.