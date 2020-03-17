Boston Beer seen riding out tough stretch

Boston Beer (SAM +9%) is higher after landing an upgrade from MKM Partners to a Buy rating from Neutral.
The firm says the beer industry does well during economic downturns and isn't overly concerned about the two-week closure of restaurants in many states.
"As bars/restaurants close, beer consumption shifts to at-home," Kirk wrote in a note to clients. "As long as grocery stores and liquor stores remain open, we don't expect aggregate beer volumes to be meaningfully impacted," reasons analyst Bill Kirk.