Argus cuts Apple supplier's target amid outbreak
Mar. 17, 2020 11:24 AM ETJabil Inc. (JBL)JBLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Argus maintains a Buy rating on Jabil (NYSE:JBL) and lowers its 12-month target from $52 to $38, saying the coronavirus pandemic clouds the company's outlook.
- The firm notes that Jabil pulled its full-year guidance due to the pandemic, while JBL management called China "the least of our worries now."
- Argus: "We caution that any resumption in output is dependent on demand from non-Chinese end markets. Many nations such as the U.S. are only now entering a period of self-imposed distancing and quarantine that will impact demand potentially across the middle quarter of 2020."
- The firm reduces its FY20 EPS forecast for Jabil to $3.19/share from $3.71. The FY21 outlook drops from $4.21 to $3.80. Argus calls the estimates "highly fluid and unsettled."
- Jabil shares are up 0.4% to $21.75. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.