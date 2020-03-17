Fortinet cut on positioning, hardware reliance

D.A. Davidson cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from Buy to Neutral and trims the target from $140 to $90.

Analyst Andrew Nowinski says Fortinet isn't as well-positioned to "weather the storm" as some of its cybersecurity peers.

The analyst notes that FTNT's portfolio centers around the firewall, which isn't a necessary upgrade for businesses right now.

Nowinski: "Ultimately the company is still a hardware vendor with long sales cycles and complex implementations."

The analyst's top pick in the sector is Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS).