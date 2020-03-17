Unit Corp. issues going-concern warning on debt

Unit Corp. (UNT -1.6% ) discloses substantial doubt about its ability to continue operating after failing to raise capital to refinance notes, and is in discussions with lenders regarding a possible restructuring, according to a 10-K filing.

"If we lack sufficient liquidity to satisfy our debt or other obligations, then, in the absence of a strategic transaction or alternative, we may seek protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code," the company says.

Unit has $650M in notes maturing in May 2021 and has drawn $108M on a credit agreement that matures in November.

After yesterday's close, Unit reported a larger than expected Q4 loss and a 23% Y/Y decline in revenues.