iClick Interactive Asia Group provides interim Q4 results; issues 2020 guidance

iClick Interactive Asia Group's (ICLK +0.6% ) Q4 revenue is expected to be ~$55.5M - $59M up 40% to 49% on Y/Y basis, and anticipates gross profit in the range of $15.5M - $17.5M, with adjusted EBITDA between $1.3M - $2.3M, a turnaround from loss of $0.9M in Q4 2018.

Forecasts Q4 gross billing of $210M - $230M, 114% to 135% higher from 2018

For 2019, revenue is expected to increase 24% - 26% Y/Y to ~$198.2M - $201.7M; with gross profit of $55M - $57M and adjusted EBITDA of $3.6M - $4.6M

Forecasts 2019, gross billing in the range of $627.3M - $647.3M

For 2020, sees 2020 revenue to be between $235M - $255M, with adjusted EBITDA between $5M - $8M