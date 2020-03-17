Bloom Energy falls as much as one third on outlook, virus concerns

Bloom Energy (BE -27.5% ) plunges to four-month lows after Q4 earnings and Q1 guidance - which included an impact from the coronavirus outbreak - missed expectations.

Cowen, which rates the stock at Market Perform, says the disappointing results and guidance showing a "soft start" to 2020, although a backlog surge in late 2019 suggests a solid H2 ahead.

Raymond James analysts say Bloom has "strong traction among mission-critical end users in higher-priced power markets, [but] the differentiated technology story needs to be balanced against choppy quarterly metrics as well as regulatory headwinds in a small number of states with 100% renewable power standards."

"While backlog growth Y/Y suggests strong demand," Oppenheimer sees Bloom, like many of its peers, "at risk of pushouts with customers, notably its medical facility customers," and "the risks to demand from Korea due to coronavirus remain unclear" as Bloom works through finalizing its restatement.